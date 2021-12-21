Police searching for woman allegedly involved in Gadsden shooting where 2 teens were hurt

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is asking the public to help find a woman they say was involved in a shooting over the weekend that left two teenagers injured.

Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette Russell, also known as “Big Dex,” is wanted by GPD for allegedly having a role in a shooting at a convenience store Saturday that resulted in a 16-year-old and an 18-year old being shot.

The 16-year-old has since been released from the hospital but the 18-year-old is currently in stable but critical condition. Police say the incident began as an argument between different people inside a Marathon gas station.

Russell is 5-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds.

If you have any information on Russell’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-215-7867.