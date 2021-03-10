Police searching for vehicle of suspect who stole ATV from Tallassee home

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2017 Honda ATV was stolen on the morning of March 1 and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect’s vehicle.

The theft occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on the 100 block of South Harper Street in Tallassee by a suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche.



Photo Courtesy from the Tallassee Police Department

A 2017 Honda Rubicon TRX-500 was stolen from the Tallassee residence. The ATV is described as being dark green in color with a black brush-guard/front rack and a rear rack.

The suspect vehicle can be seen in numerous areas prior to the theft of the ATV, and it can be seen pulling a mid-sized trailer from behind.

If anyone has information regarding this theft, they’re recommended to call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers at 833-AL1-STOP.