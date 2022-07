CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police, Chilton County Sheriff’s, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Jefferson County Sheriff’s are all searching for two male suspects who were involved in a robbery in Clanton Monday.

According to authorities, the suspects committed robbery at gunpoint and fled on foot. The suspects stole a car, got onto I-65 North and were chased to Birmingham. The chase ended at 49th Court and 49th Terrace in north Birmingham.

