Police searching for suspects in deadly Fultondale home invasion

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for three suspects allegedly involved in a deadly home invasion in Fultondale Sunday morning where a man was killed.

According to police, the invasion took place around 6 a.m. Sunday when three Black men entered the victim’s trailer home and demanded money. All three men were reportedly armed with handguns, and the victim was shot when he attempted to disarm one of the intruders.

Police are currently trying to identify the occupants of the silver Ford F-150 and silver Dodge Charger pictured above. The individuals are persons of interest at this time, and anyone with information should call Sergeant Studyvin at 205-849-5456.