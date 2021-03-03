WATCH: Birmingham robbery suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint, fight ensues

Watch the above video to help Birmingham PD identify the suspect in this case.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store and shot a clerk Monday night.

Police say a suspect entered the Korner Kupboard on Lawson Road in east Birmingham around 8 p.m. Monday and held the store clerk at gunpoint. The suspect then demanded money from the register and received an unknown amount of cash. During the robbery, a fight broke out between the clerk and the suspect. The suspect then shot the clerk and fled the scene on foot.

The clerk’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect reportedly arrived at the store in a white sedan with tinted windows that left the location once the suspect entered the store.

If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, BPD asks you to contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.