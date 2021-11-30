Police searching for suspect who robbed GameStop in Homewood

Gamestop homewood robbery

Photo Courtesy Homewood Police Department

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a GameStop store in Homewood.

According to the Homewood Police Department Facebook page, the suspect robbed the GameStop on the 430 block of Green Springs Hwy around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect has been described as a Black man in his teens or early twenties, 5’6″, and weighing 150 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a Michael Kors hoodie and armed with a handgun during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect are asked to call the Homewood Police Department at 205-332-6236.

