Police searching for suspect in Irondale CVS robbery

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a CVS in Irondale Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the CVS Pharmacy in the 1600 block of Montclair Road in Irondale Tuesday night. The suspect portrayed that he was armed with a handgun as he approached the front corner and passed the CVS employee a note demanding narcotics. The suspect obtained an unknown amount of narcotics from the business then fled the scene.

The man has been described as having a beard, possibly dreadlocks and wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a cap.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.