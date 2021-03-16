Police searching for person of interest in gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place Sunday, March 14, in east Birmingham.

Around 9:40 p.m., police officers responded to the Texaco gas station on 1st Avenue North on a report of a robbery of a business.

Vehicle the person of interest left in (Courtesy/BPD)

Police say a man entered the business demanding money and made threats to harm the clerk. The suspect stole merchandise from the business then exited the location and left in a silver crossover-type SUV.

The Birmingham Police Department released a photo of the suspect asking the public to assist in identifying the person of interest. Call Birmingham PD robbery detectives at 205-254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.