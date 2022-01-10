Police searching for person of interest in Birmingham double homicide that killed 16-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in connection to a double homicide.

Byron Da’Juan Lumpkin, 27, is wanted for questioning by BPD. Authorities say he may have a connection to the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Yasmine Wright and 49-year-old Ed Franklin Harris.

Wright and Harris were shot and killed Saturday night in the 200 block of 16th Way Southwest.

Lumpkin is known to frequent the areas of Ensley/Central Park, according to BPD.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.