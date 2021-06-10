Police searching for Montgomery motel robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a motel guest.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred in the parking lot of a hotel/motel business on the 3400 block of Mobile Highway in Montgomery. Upon arrival, police located a man who was assaulted and had his iPhone 12 stolen. The suspect left in a black 2008 Cadillac Deville.

In the video above, the suspect can be seen being asked to leave the business, but once the suspect leaves, he encounters the victim right outside the door of the lobby. The suspect then assaults the victim and takes his cell phone while assaulting him.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or CrimeStoppers at 205-215-STOP.