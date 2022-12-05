MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moody Police Department has issued a warrant for a man who allegedly tried to run over a police officer Sunday morning.

According to MPD Chief Thomas Hunt, a warrant for attempted murder has been issued against Brian Keith Beasley, who reportedly tried to run over a police officer at 3 a.m. Sunday before wrecking his car and running away from the scene. Hunt said the officer was able to safely dive out of the way of Beasley’s car and was not injured.

Hunt said Beasley, who was last seen in the 3300 block of Geneva Avenue in Irondale, is considered to be armed and dangerous. Beasley has several other arrest warrants against him.

If you have any information, contact Detective Justin Crump at 205-640-0326.