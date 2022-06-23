BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say robbed and shot a person on June 12.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, a community member was robbed while in the 7000 block of First Avenue South. Fitzgerald reported the victim was shot during the robbery and had to be hospitalized.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1753. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.