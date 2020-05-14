Police searching for escaped Hoover inmate

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is currently searching for a suspect after he escaped from the Hoover City Jail Thursday morning.

Theodoric Rapheal Boglin Jr., 24, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after he fired his gun at his girlfriend near the Circle K in the 2000 block of Valleydale Road.

“Detectives were in the process of obtaining formal arrest warrants against Boglin when he escaped,” a release from the HPD stated. “The details of his escape are currently under investigation but it appears he was able to access a perimeter door.”

Boglin was last seen at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in the area of Valleydale Road wearing a black and white Hoover City Jail uniform. Multiple officers are currently searching the area.

If you see Boglin or have information concerning his whereabouts, please call 911 or Hoover Police at 205-822-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

