ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon.

According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of her shopping cart and placed the child into his cart. The mother immediately retrieved the child.

After viewing the store’s surveillance camera footage, investigators were able to identify the man as a truck driver for a company based out of Illinois.

APD is currently working alongside several state agencies to locate the man. If you have any information, please contact the Attalla Police Department at (256) 538-7837