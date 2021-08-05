Police searching for 2 who fled scene of fatal accident on Hwy. 79 in Pinson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals in connection to a fatal accident on Highway 79 that occurred Monday.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 32-year-old Brittany Nishae Williams was attempting to cross Hwy 79 in Pinson when the Buick LaCrosse transporting her and her children was struck by a Dodge Challenger traveling south on Hwy 79. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and three children were transported to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Challenger left the scene on foot, and police are currently searching for the pair.

Initially, one of the children hospitalized was thought to be an occupant of the Dodge Challenger that struck Williams’ vehicle. The one-year-old child was handed to a bystander at the scene by the driver and passenger of the Dodge before they fled. Since no adults on the scene could identify the child, it was assumed the toddler was connected to the Dodge’s occupants and had been traveling with them. Later, family members of the child were able to inform detectives that the child was one of Williams’. At this time it is unknown how the occupants of the Dodge got the child.

If you have any information on this crash or if you know the identity of the two subjects who fled the scene, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

