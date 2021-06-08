Police search for suspect who fled Mountain Brook officers during traffic stop

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Police Department are currently searching for a man who fled authorities during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

According to the MBPD Facebook, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people on the 3700 block of Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook. One the suspects in the vehicle fled on foot and is suspected of being in the area. The second suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities later learned that the vehicle the suspects fled from was stolen.

The fleeing suspect is described as being a white man with long hair, wearing a grey shirt, khaki pants, blonde hair, and blue eyes. No other information has been released at this time.

Police ask that resident should not attempt to apprehend the fleeing suspect, but should contact the MBPD at 205-879-0486.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.