CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a person they said fatally shot a man in the face in the West End community.

Assistant Chief David Clackley with the Clanton Police Department said that Chilton County 911 dispatchers received calls notifying authorities of shots fired in front of an abandoned barber shop at 1203 First Ave.

Clackley said that officers responding to the scene found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The man, identified by police as Dante Gervaise Milliner, 38, was transported by ambulance to Shelby County Airport and was flown to UAB hospital in Birmingham. Milliner died from hid injured Monday around 2:30 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Clackley said in a written statement. “Preliminary investigations are that the shooting occurred during an active verbal altercation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Police have not identified the “offender” by name or provided any description.

