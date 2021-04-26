Police search boat to discover drugs, weapons in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a search of a boat Sunday night.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers recovered a large quantity of drugs and some weapons when patrolling the Riverview boat landing. According to the TPD, an officer pulled into the parking lot of the boat landing and noticed a parked, occupied vehicle with the engine running. The officer then approached the car and smelled marijuana. Both occupants exited the vehicle upon officer orders and were detained while a search was conducted.

TPD recovered weapons, ammunition, prescription drugs, marijuana, commercially packaged THC edibles, vacuum sealer bags and cash that was scattered in the floorboards.

Lakendrick Ryshard Robertson, 29, has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, failure to affix a tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges could follow.

The investigation is ongoing.