Photo of the scene of a shooting investigation that left multiple injured in the 900 block of 47th Street North (Courtesy of Marlon Price).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting that injured multiple people Friday night.

According to BPD, officers are currently on the scene of multiple people shot in the 900 block of 47th Street North. It is currently unknown how many have been killed or injured. A public information officer is en route to provide additional details.

