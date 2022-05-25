WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Walker County recovered over $35,000 in cash from a man who was reportedly in the country illegally.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, officers were working a criminal interdiction on I-22. Ariz Obdulio Argueta, 26, was stopped during the operation. Police say he was on his way to Oklahoma from Florida.

During a search, officers found that Argueta was carrying $35,377 in cash on him, as well as a book ledger. Officers report that Argueta was illegally in the country.

Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subsequently took Argueta into custody, where he will face immigration proceedings in federal court. The money was turned over to federal authorities.

The interdiction was part of an operation from the WCSO, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA SBI Drug Task Force Agents and the Jasper Police Department.