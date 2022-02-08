HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pair of 18-year-olds are behind bars after they led police on a car crash before crashing into power lines

According to the Homewood Police Department, officers were able to locate two men on West Valley Avenue that were wanted by authorities for breaking into cars.

Homewood PD approached the men before they took of in a vehicle. The police pursuit moved onto Green Springs Avenue, but once past Goldcrest Avenue, the suspects lost control of the car and crashed into tree and power lines.

The suspects knocked down the power lines support wires, which resulted in power outages in the area.

Both suspects were taken into custody. One of the men were transported to a local hospital observation.

