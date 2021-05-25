1 hospitalized in possible road rage shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that sent one man to a local hospital in Bessemer.

According to authorities, Bessemer police responded to a shooting that took place at Academy Drive in Bessemer just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday. An exchange of gunfire between two vehicles sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, BPD reports.

One suspect ran from the scene on foot and another fled away in the suspects car. The suspects involved have not been arrested.

No other information has been made available at this time.

