Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot on UAB campus near student center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old Trussville woman was fatally shot Thursday night on UAB’s campus.

According to Birmingham Police, officers with the South Precinct were dispatched to Children’s Hospital Thursday at 9:40 p.m. on a report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Destiny Danielle Washington, had been driven via private car to the hospital. Staff pronounced her dead at 10:10 p.m.

Investigators believe she was shot in a car while in the parking lot of UAB’s Hill University Center. The shooting took place during a reported assault, according to the Jefferson County coroner. No arrests have been made, and a motive has not yet been established.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 102nd* homicide investigation of 2020 with 15 justifiable
death investigations and 1 non-criminal homicide (accidental shooting).

*This number has been reduced due to two recent “justifiable reclassification” rulings by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

