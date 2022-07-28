PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Police Department has arrested a woman who investigators say was “intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone” in a car accident that killed a Riverside man back in January.

Kelsey Yvonne Crow, 31, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Jimmy Wade Rich, 55, back on Jan. 6 along Cogswell Avenue. Crow was taken into custody Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury on July 22.

In a press release from PCPD regarding Crow’s arrest, authorities say they believe the suspect to have been both “intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone at the time of the accident.”

Rich’s family has also filed a lawsuit against Crow, alleging that Rich was killed after Crow crossed the center line along Cogswell Avenue, hitting Rich’s vehicle head-on. Rich’s daughter was reportedly in the car as well and was injured in the accident.

Crow is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1.5 million bond. No other information has been released at this time.