NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Horrifying new details came to light in court involving a 28-year-old former MMA fighter accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death and stuffing her in a storage bin in his closet.

Dwayne Herelle Jr. is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Irene Torres. Her family and dozens of friends packed the courtroom for Herelle’s preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Herelle and Torres worked at the same bar on Broadway, and co-workers attended, some even tearful after new testimony from police.

Metro Nashville Police Department Detective Derry Baltimore described home surveillance footage played for the judge and defense, allegedly showing Herelle attack Torres as she returned home from work on Jan. 28. Herelle showed little emotion.

“They got into an argument and he begins stabbing her and after stabbing her he put her in the trunk of his car,” Baltimore said.

Baltimore said he was present for Torres’ autopsy where defense wounds were present on her body.

“I was told while I was standing there with the doctor that she was stabbed in excess of 17 times,” Baltimore recalled.

Detectives said Herelle stopped at a dumpster behind a grocery store, where police found bloody pants and Torres’ purse. Herelle told them the knife he used was also in the dumpster, but Baltimore said that was a lie.

Investigators found Torres in Herelle’s apartment after Baltimore said her dad got him on video confessing to her killing.

“We went to the closet area, and I could see the victim inside of a clear tote, looked like she was wrapped in some type of comforter,” Baltimore said.

Herelle’s case was bound over and will go before the Grand Jury.