JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation by Jefferson County deputies showed that a 29-year old mom was accidentally killed by her 12-year-old son early Saturday morning in the Forestdale community.

The homicide occurred in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, where officers arrived and found Ayobiyi Cook dead on the scene. Detectives determined that her son unintentionally shot her, causing her death.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the child originally made up a story that detectives determined was not possible. The child eventually told them what really happened.

The case will be addressed through family court system. The child will remain with his family.