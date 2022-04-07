JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Piedmont man was arrested Wednesday after he led police on a chase through Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers attempted to pull over an SUV for a switched tag but the driver refused and led police on a chase in the northwestern part of the city.

During the pursuit, officers say they observed the driver of the SUV tossing a green backpack out of the window only to soon thereafter run off the side of the road and crash. The driver then exited the vehicle and try to flee on foot but was apprehended by police in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Littlejohn Road.

JPD says they later identified the driver as Tony Eugene Heath, 43, of Piedmont. The discarded backpack was taken in by the department as well and a search of it revealed 510 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana, 22 grams fentanyl and $6,800 in cash.

Heath had several active warrants with other law enforcement agencies at the time of his arrest, according to JPD.

He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. He is now being held at the Calhoun County Jail and awaiting bond.