Police: Man charged with strangling his 2nd wife was out on bond for allegedly beating his 1st wife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly two years after being charged with beating his first wife, one man is being charged with strangling his second.

Arthur Leon McKinney Jr., 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree domestic violence strangulation. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was McKinney’s wife, whom he had been married to for only three months.

She required medical treatment due to injuries to her head, eye, hand and throat, which she sustained at their home on Ruff Road in Pinson.

At the time of his arrest, McKinney was out on bond in a separate case where he is accused of beating his first wife back in 2018.

McKinney is being held without bond.

