MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” Through an investigation, officers said the victim’s brother shot him.

The suspect left the apartment complex before officers arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation. Police did not release the name of the alleged shooter.