UPDATE: A suspect who is believed to have left three dogs to die in a hot car over the summer in Birmingham is dead, the Birmingham Police Department reports.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly left three dogs in a sweltering hot car over the summer in Birmingham, resulting in their deaths.

The BPD recently released a photo of the unnamed suspect and is asking the public for help in finding her. She currently has a warrant out for her arrest on animal cruelty charges.

On Aug. 22, officers were called to the Citgo gas station on Bush Boulevard regarding three dogs who were locked in a car with no air conditioner running or windows down. According to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, the dogs were a puppy and two older dogs. While one of the dogs was already dead from heat stroke by the time police arrived, the puppy and other dog were taken to Steel City Emergency Clinic, where they later died.

As of the summer, the GBHS was offering a $10,000 reward to anyone providing information on leading to the arrest of the person who left the dogs in the car. In addition, Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect is encouraged to call the BPD at 205-297-8413. Those would like to remain anonymous in their report can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This story has been updated to reflect that the suspect in question is now dead.