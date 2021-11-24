Police looking for vehicle in murder of Birmingham Water Works employee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight months after his death, the Birmingham Police Department has released new details in relation to the murder of Tyrone King, a Birmingham Water Works employee.

On April 9, BPD responded to a report of a vehicle accident at 1600 Montclair Rd., where they found a BWW company vehicle lodged in shrubbery in the median. Two individuals were inside the vehicle and King, who was driving, had sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, also a BWW employee, was unharmed.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the BWW vehicle was driving in a Walmart parking lot when another car flanked the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the car. After King lost control of the BWW vehicle, it collided with a parked vehicle and came to a stop in the median. While a clear motive is yet to be determined, law enforcement does believe King was targeted.

Police have now identified the vehicle of the suspected gunman as a white Ford Fusion with a paper tag and a dent on the bottom of the driver’s side door.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to dial 911 immediately. Police say not to attempt to make contact with the occupant(s) as this person may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.

At this time no arrest has been made in this investigation.