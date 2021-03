JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — Local police are currently searching for a suspect who fled from a crime scene in Jemison.

The Calera Police Department, the Jemison Police Department, the Clanton Police Department, and the Chilton County EMA are currently involved in a foot pursuit that originated with Calera police in the area of County Road 151 and 146 in Jemison.

The suspect is a white man who was originally wearing a red hoodie but was spotted by a witness and had removed it.