BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Coffee County inmate was captured near Brundidge Friday after he was on the run for almost eight hours.

According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Michael Hines, Jonathon Lamar Bundy was arrested at about 1 p.m. Bundy was found in an abandoned camper and was taken into custody without incident.

Bundy reportedly escaped from Elba Work Release Center at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.