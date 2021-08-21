Police: Juvenile arrested after fight during Auburn High football game



AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct and several more were detained after a fight at the Auburn High School home football game Friday night against Park Crossing.

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart says most of the youths detained after the fight were released to the custody of their guardians. Nobody was seriously injured.

Investigators have not confirmed a rumor regarding someone pulling a gun during the fight. The fight appears to be the continuation of a previous altercation.

Auburn City Schools are aware of the brawl. News 3 has reached out to them for more information.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.