Police investigation underway after 2 hospitalized in Pell City shooting

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, two people were shot in what’s believed to be related shootings in the Pell City neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers from the Pell City PD and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot on the 600 Block of Broken Angle Road just after 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Mekhi Ravohyn Sanders had been shot twice. The injuries were not life threatening, but he was transported to U.A.B. Hospital.

The victim stated he had been shot on Blue Cut Road and officers attempted to search for evidence around that location. Officers located Kaderius Jureginald Taylor, 21 of Birmingham, who was shot multiple times on the 1100 Block of Blue Hole Road in Pell City. Taylor’s injuries were severe and appeared to be life threatening.

Officers believe these two incidents are related based upon victim’s statement, times of these occurrences and evidence collected from both areas.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.