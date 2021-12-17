Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 18-month-old baby at Hay Court Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death of an 18-month-old baby at the Hay Court apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers, the death occurred earlier Friday and seems suspicious.

A suspect is now in custody and has been charged with capital murder.

This comes after several deaths that have happened at the apartment complex this past year, the last being a woman who was shot at the complex Nov. 19.

No other details have been released regarding how the child died.

