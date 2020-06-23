Police investigating shooting near Bankhead Highway in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near Bankhead Highway and 10th Street on the west side of Birmingham.
According to Alabama state troopers, the shooting happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. across from where their post was in town. As they investigated the scene, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found on the road. They were subsequently taken to the hospital.
Troopers have turned the scene over to the Birmingham Police Department. The shooter is still being sought.
