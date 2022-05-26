HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at The Park at Buckingham apartment complex in Homewood Thursday morning.

Authorities say a man reportedly fired shots at a woman who was able to escape the area without being harmed. The man is believed to have then moved to another apartment in the complex but they have not been located at this time. The scene has been cleared and police have ended their search for the suspect.

There is no other information at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.