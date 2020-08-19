Police investigating shooting at Allen’s Food Mart in Tuscaloosa County

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at Allen’s Food Mart, located off Exit 97 in Tuscaloosa County.
The Woodstock Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit are on the scene.
According to authorities, one male was shot but no further details have been provided about his condition or any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as soon as it comes in.
