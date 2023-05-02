BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating an armed robbery turned fatal officer-involved shooting at the Valero on Industrial Dr. in Bossier City.

According to a media release from LSP, just after 10:10 a.m. the Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive at I-20.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, an armed subject emerged from the inside of the Valero station, and an exchange of gunfire occurred. During the exchange, one BCPD officer was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU with moderate injuries. The officer is now in stable condition.

The suspect allegedly shot three others and two were pronounced dead at the scene. The third remains in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody without injuries.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and the Bossier City Council offer their concerns and sympathies and ask for prayers for all involved in this tragic incident.

Investigators with BCPD will investigate the armed robbery and shooting at the Valero station, while LSP investigates the officer-involved shooting.

Officials say it is an active scene and are asking drivers to utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2735.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.