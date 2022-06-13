BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide and the circumstances surrounding on an officer who fired their weapon Sunday.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to the 1200 block of Beacon Parkway East at the High Point apartment complex and encountered a group of people running from the pool area. Officers then discovered Frankie McDonald, 24, of Birmingham, suffering from a gunshot wound. McDonald was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

There were also a 17- and 21-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

During the encounter, an officer fired his gun at the suspect, who reportedly had a rifle. However, the suspect was not hit and he fled to a nearby apartment, where he was arrested.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.