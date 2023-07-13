BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation Thursday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, calls came in at around 9:30 p.m. regarding an argument at an apartment complex’s parking lot in the 5800 block of Monte Sano Road. Police were alerted of a person shot in the area shortly after.

Officers arrived and discovered a male victim who was shot near a car. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by staff.

No one is currently in custody. Police are urging those with any information on this case to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

