2 dead identified, toddler found unharmed inside north Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the two individuals that were found dead in a Birmingham home Thursday morning.

23-year-old Danija Mitchell and 26-year-old Xavier Alexander were found dead in their private resident by police performing a welfare check requested by a neighbor just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Mitchell and Alexander reportedly sustained an apparent injury, but the cause and manner of the death has not yet been determined.

The case is under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning after two people were found dead inside a residence.

According to BPD, the home is located in the 5000 block of 42nd Place North. Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. when neighbors noticed the door to the home was open.

Once on the scene, BPD discovered two adults, one male and one female, in the bedroom unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead.

Authorities say an unharmed toddler was also found inside the residence. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is working with officials on the child’s safety plan.

The cause of death has not been released at this time, though a gun was recovered from the home. At this time, BPD says they are investigating the female’s death as a murder and the male’s will be as an unclassified death.