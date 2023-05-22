EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Greene County are trying to find out who is responsible for vandalizing the Greene County Golf course, causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage.

Don Black is the manager at the Greene County Golf Course. He believes it was a group of people who vandalized the property, destroying a number of golf carts and tearing the doors off sheds that are used to house the carts.

“They took the golf carts out and played bumper cars with them and tore them up and destroyed at least 20 of them and then tore all the doors off our sheds,” Black said. “That’s your personal property and it makes me mad.”

Black tells CBS 42 that more than $20,000 in damage was done and suspects broke into the property four times in the past two weeks.

Eutaw Mayor Lathasha Johnson says she wants those responsible held accountable. She is planning to have extra Eutaw police officers patrol the area.

“It’s very disappointing and the golf course has been out there many years and we haven’t had this happen,” Mayor Johnson said. “We are not aware of who is doing this but there will be justice done when we catch whoever is doing this and causing the vandalism.”

The golf course is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.