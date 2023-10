BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday evening.

According to Sgt. LaQuitta Wade with BPD, officers received reports of a person shot in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North at around 7 p.m. A suspect was detained at the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead later that night.

No further information is available as police continue to investigate.

