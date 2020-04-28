Police investigating double shooting in Kingston neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting where two people were shot in separate locations in the Kingston neighborhood of Birmingham.

Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Roscoe Avenue on a call of a shooting. Police arrived to find one victim shot suffering life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to the hospital.

While investigating, police also found another shooting victim on 46th Street not far from Roscoe Avenue. The person has non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the two incidents were related and began after an altercation between the two victims took place.

