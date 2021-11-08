Police investigating double murder in Hale County

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an active crime scene involving two people who were murdered in Sawyerville.

According to Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a double murder involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. He said the murders happened Friday night with the bodies being found Sunday in a shed.

Jackson said a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story.