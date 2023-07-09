BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound Friday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3200 block of 17th Avenue North at around 6:55 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman lying unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported her to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead Saturday.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with an adult female suspect. During the argument, the suspect shot the woman. The victim and suspect allegedly both have a child with the same man. The victim will be identified after her kin is notified.