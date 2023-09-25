BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are currently on the scene of a homicide investigation Monday evening.

The investigation is underway in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North. According to Sergeant LaQuitta Wade with BPD, officers responded to the scene after receiving shots fired calls from residents in the area.

They arrived and found an adult man lying in the roadway who appeared to be shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

There is currently no suspect in custody. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BPD. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.