ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a business in the city.

According to APD Lt. Tim Suits, officers responded to the 300 block of South Leighton Avenue on calls of an unconscious man around 10 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as 45-year-old Eric Thompson from Talladega. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the victim had been shot. APD stated no other information is available at this time.

Anyone that has information about this case is urged to call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at (256) 240-4000.